Critically Missing Adult alert issued for 33-year-old man in Albemarle County

Authorities said he may be traveling in a silver 2007 Honda Civic

Virginia State Police has issued a ‘Critically Missing Adult’ alert for a man missing in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for Christopher Morgan Foster, 33, who was last in contact with his father via phone on Aug. 7 at 1:23 p.m.

Foster is described as a 6-foot-1-inch man who weighs approximately 160 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair. Authorities believe he may be traveling in a silver 2007 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate ‘GVITALL.’ His clothing at the time of disappearance is currently unknown.

This case is considered a credible threat to Foster’s health and safety, according to investigators.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s 24/7 dispatch at 434-296-5807.

