Can screen time contribute to skin aging?

Is too much screen time taking a toll on your skin?

According to Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, it’s possible because the light our devices give off can affect our skin.

“Not so much in the realm of causing skin cancer, but this type of light can accelerate aging by degrading our collagen and elastin,” explained Dr. Khetarpal. “We also know that this light can promote melanin production, so darker skin types can be more prone to hyperpigmentation.”

Dr. Khetarpal said devices like phones, tablets, TVs and even certain light fixtures can emit a type of visible light called blue light.

While the sun’s rays are much more harmful, hours of daily screen time may also contribute to skin changes.

That’s because being exposed to blue light over time can potentially lead to things like fine lines and dark spots.

So, how do you protect your skin from blue light?

Dr. Khetarpal suggests using a sunscreen with iron oxide.

“The iron oxide or tinted sunscreens are the only ones that are going to be effective against this visible light,” Dr. Khetarpal said. “If you’re using a white-based sunscreen, it almost inevitably does not have iron oxide in it. Make sure to check the inactive ingredients.”

Dr. Khetarpal added that you can also reduce your exposure by lowering the brightness of your devices and cutting back on screen time in general.