Lyft driver shot on the job in Richmond recalls terrifying night

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Lyft driver is recovering after being shot on the job over the weekend.

Lamar McCray says his first pickup Saturday night turned terrifying when a passenger frantically asked him to drive away.

“A young guy gets in the car and he tells me, ‘Go, go, go,’” McCray explained.

Moments later, police say the suspect, now identified as Elwood Lewis, approached the car. Before McCray could leave, shots were fired, one bullet grazed him, and another struck his shoulder.

“He asked me, ‘Am I with him?’ in an angry tone, and I told him, ‘No, I’m a Lyft driver,’” McCray said. “As I sped off, before I got to the stop sign, I heard the glass shatter in the back, and I got hit with a bullet.”

McCray made it about a mile before his body went numb. His passenger called 911 and held pressure until help arrived.

McCray is now recovering at VCU Medical Center. Doctors say the bullet in his shoulder is too risky to remove, but he’s thankful for the support he’s received from the community.

“If you feel like you shouldn’t do it, listen to your gut, because nine times out of ten, your gut was right,” McCray said.

