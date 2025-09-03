Survey highlights how men feel about body image and mental health

A new Cleveland Clinic survey finds 81% of men notice changes when they don’t exercise regularly.

And those changes aren’t always physical.

37% report a decrease in their mental well-being, while others say they experience higher levels of stress or irritability.

The findings aren’t surprising to Adam Borland, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic, who explains how exercise impacts the hormones in our brain.

“The benefits of exercise really start with serotonin and dopamine, which are released within the brain and get us to feel good,” said Dr. Borland.

But even though many know the benefits of exercise, 30% of men say they don’t engage in regular exercise or physical activity.

Dr. Borland said that’s something they may want to reconsider.

“I think any exercise is helpful. When it comes to my patients, I encourage them to just get physically active every day,” he noted.

The survey shows that body image also seems to be top of mind.

“Men are just as susceptible as women to negatively comparing themselves in terms of body image, and that can begin to trigger thoughts of low self-worth, thoughts of worry,” said Dr. Borland.

Despite that issue, many men aren’t afraid to share how they feel.

In fact, 66% say they have or would seek help from a mental health professional.

“Thankfully, the stigma of mental health and getting mental health treatment is disappearing, especially among men. The younger generation is pretty open to it, but I’m seeing a lot more older men as well,” he said.