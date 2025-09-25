Healthwatch | Getting your child vaccinated for flu season

With kids back in school and flu season around the corner, it’s important for parents to make sure their little ones get vaccinated.

“It’s important that we look at flu vaccines for children to reduce the risk of becoming sick. Even a mild case of flu, people can have fever for several days, they feel pretty miserable. But more moderate and severe cases can land children in the hospital and unfortunately can cause hundreds of pediatric deaths in this country each year,” said Kimberly Giuliano, MD, pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The CDC recommends children ages six months and older get the flu vaccine.

The vaccine can be given at a well-child visit or at your local pharmacy.

If your child is scared of needles, there is a nasal spray available.

However, they must be at least two years old.

Side effects from both types of vaccines are generally mild, if at all, and typically only last a day or two.

Dr. Giuliano adds that the flu vaccine doesn’t just protect your child but others who may be around them.

“If we vaccinated ourselves, we become less good at spreading the virus to other people. So, if you live with elderly individuals, people with compromised immune systems, young babies who can’t get the vaccine yet, or anyone who has a chronic medical condition, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting your friends and family,” she explained.

Dr. Giuliano said besides getting vaccinated for flu season, parents should also teach their children about the importance of washing their hands and covering their coughs.