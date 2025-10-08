Judge halts New York county from enforcing transgender athlete ban after roller derby league sues

FILE - Members of the Long Island Roller Rebels practice, Mar. 19, 2023, at United Skates of America, in Seaford, NY. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

NEW YORK – A New York county's law banning transgender women from playing on female sports teams at county-run parks and recreational facilities has been halted for now.

A state appeals court on Wednesday barred Nassau County from enforcing the ban while a legal challenge brought on behalf of a local women's roller derby league plays out.

Recommended Videos

The decision comes after a lower court judge upheld the local law Monday, and the New York Civil Liberties Union, which had sued on the roller derby league’s behalf, vowed to challenge the ruling.

Judge R. Bruce Cozzens had ruled the county ban was “narrowly tailored” and “does not categorically exclude transgender individuals from athletic participation” as they can still play in coed sports leagues.

But the state appellate division, in its decision, said that making the women's roller derby league become coed would “change the identity of the league," jeopardizing not just its status with the sport's governing body but also its ability to grow its membership and find teams to compete against.

Amanda “Curly Fry” Urena, president of the Long Island Roller Rebels, said players were “thrilled” the higher court saw through Nassau County’s “transphobic and cruel ban.”

Gabriella Larios, an attorney with the NYCLU, said the ruling “made it crystal clear that any attempt to ban trans women and girls from sports is prohibited by our state’s antidiscrimination laws.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman had proposed the ban as a way to protect girls and women from getting injured while competing against transgender women. It would have affected more than 100 sports facilities in the county on Long Island next to New York City.

The Republican, in an emailed statement, said the county will “continue to protect the integrity and safety of women’s sports.” A spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to follow-up questions about whether it would comply with the judge's order.

Blakeman first imposed the ban through an executive order, but it was struck down after a lawsuit from the roller derby league and the NYCLU. The county's Republican-controlled Legislature then passed a law containing the ban, setting off another round of litigation.