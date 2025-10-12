Rainbows but also clouds as NC town hosts Pride Fest amid Trump administration's anti-trans push

Amanda Cottrill, co-chair of Pride Fest, talks with people on the street in Wake Forest, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – Thousands turned out Saturday in this Baptist seminary town to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but the current political climate was never far from their thoughts.

“If we’re paying attention, we’re seeing what could happen,” said Amanda Cottrill, co-chair of Wake Forest Pride Fest. “History repeats itself, (which is) why it’s so important for us to be learning and celebrating history.”

This year's event coincided with National Coming Out Day. It also came at a time when President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to bar transgender people from serving in the military and issuing orders about biological sex and gender.

Police watched from atop the town hall and patrolled the streets with dogs, as people in rainbow clothing confronted a group that came to sing hymns and wave signs telling them to repent. There were applause and tears in the crowd as author, activist and former youth pastor John Pavlovitz spoke from a stage.

“We are going through it right now, but we’re going through it together,” Pavlovitz said as he paced the plaza in brightly-colored sneakers. “We will not allow ourselves or the people we care about to be dehumanized or mistreated or erased. We will not stand for it.”

Phoenix Bilodeau, who is transgender, said they always worry about violence when attending such public events.

“They’ve already designated trans as terrorists,” Bilodeau said. “So, like, maybe next they’re going to say, like, we’re enemies of the state. I don’t know. And so it’s just scary, because you don’t even know what’s going to happen.”

Wake Forest, just north of the state capital, is home to the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In front of the town hall, people banged drums and shouted as the group sang hymns and waved signs. Local farmer Will Arterburn, who organized the singing, lamented the attempts to drown them out.

“This particular event is directly against the scriptures and the teachings of the Bible,” he said. “Sexual immorality on display in the public square. And we wanted to be here as a presence of light, to oppose the principalities and powers on display here.”

Nikki Lyons, whose family moved here from California about a year and a half ago, laughed as she watched her 2-year-old daughter, Maeve, use a miniature Pride flag to joust with a blow-up man. Lyons said events like this are more important than ever.

“We have to come together and stand against this administration,” Lyons said, choking up with emotion and scooping her daughter up in a hug. “Because we all deserve to be loved.”