Healthwatch | Do collagen supplements actually work?

From powders to pills, collagen supplements promise youthful skin and strong hair – but do they actually work?

“A lot of the collagen supplements are expensive, they have additives in them and they’re not regulated. With this in mind, I typically tell patients to save their money on those supplements – you’re better off protecting what you do have,” explained Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a Cleveland Clinic dermatologist.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Khetarpal said collagen is a protein our bodies naturally produce to keep our skin firm and strong.

But starting in our mid-20s, we make less and less of it every year.

Since there’s limited data on the effectiveness of collagen supplements, Dr. Khetarpal recommends using proven ingredients like vitamin C and retinoids to stimulate collagen production.

You also want to keep in mind that lifestyle factors like smoking and drinking alcohol can decrease collagen production.

Dr. Khetarpal said it’s crucial to protect your skin from the sun as well.

“Even if you don’t spend much time outside, using antioxidants like vitamin C and E, along with a broad-spectrum sunscreen every morning, can protect your skin from environmental elements that degrade collagen,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

Above all, Dr. Khetarpal stresses that it’s important to check in with a dermatologist if you have any concerns about your skin.