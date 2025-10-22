Healthwatch | Risks of taking weight loss supplements

GLP-1 medications are continuing to grow in popularity, but not everyone is eligible for them.

As a result, some are opting to take weight-loss supplements instead, which doctors warn can be unsafe.

“The problem with supplements is that they are not standardized. GLP-1 medications have been rigorously tested in multiple randomized controlled trials in large cohorts of patients. So, what that means is, they have been tried on multiple patients before they have been deemed safe,” said Peminda Cabandugama, MD, endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cabandugama said unlike GLP-1 medications, weight-loss supplements do not need to be approved for use by the FDA.

That means anything can be added to them, including harmful or illegal ingredients.

Not to mention, there’s no way to know the potential side effects or long-term risks of taking them.

Another concern with weight-loss supplements is how they interact with other medications.

“These supplements could interact with other medications you’re taking, and this can be disastrous if you’re taking any sort of life-saving medication,” Dr. Cabandugama said.

If you are currently taking a weight-loss supplement, it’s important to let your physician know because they can offer safer alternatives.