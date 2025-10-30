Keeping your little ones safe this Halloween

The spookiest day of the year is tomorrow.

If your little ghosts and goblins are going to be venturing out to collect some candy, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe.

“I would definitely recommend that parents stress the normal safety rules that they use when their kids are out playing,” said Gina Robinson, MD, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “Right before you go out, just remind them no running across the street, look both ways for traffic, be aware of what you’re doing, pay attention to your surroundings.”

Dr. Robinson also recommends making sure your child’s costume fits well since they’ll be doing a lot of walking.

If it’s too long, they could easily trip and fall, which is actually one of the main ways kids tend to get hurt on Halloween.

In addition, she suggests putting some kind of reflective tape on their costume, so they’re more visible at night.

They could even carry a flashlight or a glow stick.

So, what about all the sweet treats they’re sure to get?

Dr. Robinson said it’s best to examine each piece before sampling any.

“I would also have them set a limit to how much candy they’ll be allowed to have that first night, so we don’t just go crazy. You could also make a rule about what happens to the candy after that first night, where it gets put in the house and the rules about how much candy they can have,” she said.

Dr. Robinson said if your children are on the younger side, you may want to take them to a trunk or treat event instead.

It may be less intimidating and easier to navigate.