Veterans Day 2025 military discounts and free meals in Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a look at where Veterans can enjoy military discounts this year.

As Veterans Day approaches, it’s important to take a moment to honor those who have served. Their bravery, heroism and selfless dedication should never be overlooked, as they continue to uphold the values of the United States and protect our freedom

In addition to a variety of events, such as the Veterans Day parade, many businesses are offering deals and discounts as a way to say “thank you” to Veterans in our region and beyond.

All active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in will receive a complimentary full-size entrée, with a choice of seven options:

6 oz. top sirloin

Classic bacon cheeseburger

Chicken tenders platter

Double crunch shrimp

Fiesta lime chicken

Oriental chicken salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

BUSH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG

Active-duty members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces can enjoy a complimentary meal on Nov. 8 and 9.

CHILLI’S

All veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants.

CRACKER BARREL

On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will offer veterans a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special. The restaurant will also offer exclusive deals through Nov. 11, including 25% off Duke Cannon products and military-themed merchandise and apparel.

DENNY’S

Denny’s is honoring veterans with a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Active-duty military personnel and veterans can buy any size sub and receive a second one free with a valid military ID.

GOLDEN CORRAL

Golden Corral will hold its 25th annual Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to close, honoring military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

IHOP

On Nov. 11, veterans can get a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo. It includes two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping and whipped topping. It’s served with two eggs, hash browns and a choice of two strips of crispy hickory-smoked bacon or two pork sausage links.

LITTLE CAESARS

On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary lunch combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi.

MISSION BBQ

Veterans can get a free sandwich on Nov. 11.

O’CHARLEY’S

On Nov. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree from the Daily Dinner Deals Menu, which includes:

Salisburg steak

Shrimp scampi

Teriyaki chicken

Tuscany chicken

Chipotle pork loin

OLIVE GARDEN

Free entree from a special menu for any veteran or active-duty military member with ID on Nov. 11.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

On Nov. 10 and 11, Outback will offer a free Aussie 3-Course Meal to those with a valid military ID when dining in.

RED ROBIN

On Veterans Day, Veterans and military members who dine in will be offered a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger served with bottomless steak fries.

SHEETZ

On Nov. 11, all Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half-turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink.

STARBUCKS

On Nov. 11, Veterans and military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl. oz) brewed coffee, hot or iced.



