Veterans Day: What’s closed and what’s open?

Veterans Day is here, and it’s time to honor the lives and legacies of those who have served our country. As we take a moment to reflect on their sacrifice, we’re working for you on all that will be closed and open for the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed this year on Veterans Day:

BANKS

While U.S. stock markets will have a full day of trading and operate as normal, the bond market and most banks will be closed. Please note that online and ATM services will still be available.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Most government offices, post offices and courts will be closed on the holiday; however, public and private schools will still be in session depending on the locality.

RETAILERS

Although the majority of major retailers (e.g., Walmart, Target and Kroger, etc.) will be open on Veterans Day, the hours of operation may vary.

TRASH PICKUP

Most localities will not have trash pickup on Veterans Day, but it can vary. Be sure to verify with your city or county website.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

