University of Virginia to remember three football players killed three years ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia community will come together in solidarity to remember three football players who were fatally shot on Grounds three years ago.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play on Nov. 13, 2022, when Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., then enrolled at UVA, shot and killed them. Two other students, former UVA running back Michael Hollins and classmate Marlee Morgan, were injured and hospitalized in the attack.

Recommended Videos

Memorial events began Wednesday night with the “Lift Every Voice and Sing Memorial Concert” at Vinegar Hill Theatre from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday at 1:55 p.m., the University of Virginia Chapel bell will toll in their honor. Following a moment of silence, the “1-15-41 Memorial March” will start at the UVA Chapel and end at the memorial tree planted on the Betsy and John Casteen Arts Grounds. The march honors the victims through their jersey numbers: 1 for Davis Jr., 15 for Chandler and 41 for Perry.

A candlelight vigil will take place on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the South Lawn.

Last year, Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 17, according to WVIR.