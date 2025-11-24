Healthwatch | Avoiding illness while traveling for the holidays

Millions of Americans will be traveling this week for Thanksgiving, and that means the risk of getting sick just got a little higher.

“Kids have gone back to school and everybody’s starting to get sick, and that just continues to escalate into November and December. That also correlates with when we are traveling and are together for the holidays,” said Donald Dumford, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic. “A lot of people don’t mind showing up with a little case of the sniffles to Thanksgiving dinner. But then that means that everybody else is at risk of getting that virus.”

Recommended Videos

Dr. Dumford said if you’re going to be traveling for Thanksgiving, there are some precautions you can take to help prevent the spread of germs.

Most importantly, wash your hands.

That includes before and after you eat or touch your face.

Hand sanitizer is okay to use if there isn’t a sink available.

Dr. Dumford also recommended wiping down any high touch surfaces you may encounter, like shared arm rests or food trays on a plane.

Finally, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so.

“It’s that time of year where we need to think about getting our flu vaccine and consider getting our COVID vaccine, especially for those that are elderly or have a compromised immune system. And I always like to add, don’t just consider your own health status, but think about the health status of those around you,” he said.

Dr. Dumford added that if you are traveling internationally, it’s best to consult with your physician to see if any other precautions are needed, such as getting a booster shot for measles.