Healthwatch | How Christmas trees and holiday decor trigger allergies

Can you be allergic to your Christmas tree?

While a pine allergy is pretty uncommon, you could be sneezing for other reasons.

“Trees can have weed pollen, mold and even critters hiding in them. Unless you shake it out or wash it off properly, there’s a high potential you’ll release mold and other pollens into your home,” explained DeVon Preston, MD, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic.

Whether real or artificial, Dr. Preston said taking the time to shake and wipe down your tree can help reduce those allergens hiding in the branches.

You also want to dust off any ornaments or trimmings you plan to decorate with.

Dr. Preston added that running an air purifier near your tree can help catch anything you miss.

Once the season’s over, make sure to store artificial trees and ornaments in airtight containers.

When it comes to real trees, Dr. Preston said to be mindful of how long you keep them up.

“The longer you keep your tree up, the longer mold has to grow and release more spores. I recommend getting rid of your tree somewhat immediately after the season’s over – not necessarily wait till January because you’re just letting mold fester,” Dr. Preston said.

For those already dealing with allergies, Dr. Preston said that cozying up to the fireplace or burning festive candles can add to your irritation.

He recommends removing anything that’s aggravating your allergies and seeing an allergist if your symptoms persist.