Healthwatch | Getting into a calorie deficit for weight loss

The new year is just around the corner.

If your resolution is to get healthy and lose weight, you may want to consider trying a calorie deficit.

“A calorie deficit is when you can calculate your body’s total energy needs. It’s called resting energy expenditure, REE. So, it’s what your body actually needs to maintain its current weight. We take that, your calorie needs, and we subtract a certain number of calories based on what your weight loss goal is. For a weight loss of about a pound a week, we would create a calorie deficit of 500 calories a day,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Zumpano said everyone’s calorie needs are going to be different, which is why it can be helpful to use an online calorie deficit calculator.

It factors in your sex, height, weight, age and activity level.

Zumpano notes that while a 500 calorie deficit is generally recommended for healthy weight loss, you can always adjust as needed.

So, what are some easy ways to stay in a deficit?

Zumpano said to be sure to track everything you eat, including items like ketchup on a burger or olive oil while cooking.

She also suggests skipping alcohol, ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks.

They’re typically high in calories and offer no nutritional value.

“I tend to encourage deficits coming from activity. So, I highly encourage extra movement, extra activity to burn, let’s say 300 calories. Then you only have to create a 200 calorie deficit from your diet,” she said.

Zumpano said a calorie deficit might not be a good fit for everyone.

If you have a history of eating disorders or a chronic health issue, it’s important to consult with your doctor.