Healthwatch | How a lucky charm can boost your mindset

Hoping for a little luck this St. Patrick’s Day?

Experts say it could be as simple as carrying a lucky charm.

“Lucky charms can be helpful because they give us a sense of control. Feeling lucky helps create a more positive outlook, and a lucky charm reinforces that mindset,” explained Chivonna Childs, PhD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Childs said that while heads-up pennies and horseshoes aren’t actually magical, believing these things bring us luck can change the way we think.

When we feel lucky and have a positive mindset, we’re more likely to take actions that lead to better outcomes.

Even something as simple as wearing your lucky socks to a job interview can give you the boost of confidence needed.

On the other hand, negative thoughts and believing you’re down on your luck can have the opposite effect.

That’s why Dr. Childs said keeping a positive mindset on St. Patrick’s Day and every day after is key to achieving your goals.

“For anyone struggling with negative thinking, try writing those negative thoughts down and then writing the opposite,” Dr. Childs said. “For example, if the thought is ‘I’m always unlucky,’ replace it with ‘I’m one of the luckiest people I know’.”

Dr. Childs said regularly giving yourself positive affirmations can reinforce a healthier mindset.

If negative thinking becomes constant or overwhelming, Dr. Childs recommends checking in with a mental health professional.