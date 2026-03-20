Healthwatch: How spring cleaning can lift your mood

Spring is officially here, and the return of sunshine has many of us ready to check off the to-do lists we’ve put off all winter.

If cleaning is one of those projects, experts say the benefits of decluttering go beyond just making your space look nice.

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“Spring cleaning can help boost our mood because it gets us moving. Physical activity releases feel-good chemicals like endorphins, which can increase energy and lift our moods,” said Kia-Rai Prewitt, PhD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Prewitt said having a cluttered space can increase feelings of stress and anxiety.

Cleaning up our environment creates a sense of control and helps ease those negative feelings.

With less clutter around, it can also be easier for us to focus on new goals as we head into another season.

The sense of accomplishment we get from tidying up can give us the motivation to take on other projects.

If you’re not sure where to start, Dr. Prewitt has a helpful tip.

“I say this for anything: just start somewhere. It can feel overwhelming when we try to tackle too many things at once, and then we tend to procrastinate rather than getting started. Pick one room or space and start there. Once you do that, it can help motivate you to keep going,” Dr. Prewitt said.

Don’t be afraid to ask a friend or family member for help along the way.

If you’re regularly struggling to keep up with cleaning and other daily tasks, Dr. Prewitt suggests reaching out to a mental health professional.