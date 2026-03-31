4 in 10 parents would trust a self-driving car over their teen driver, Nationwide survey reveals

Would you trust a self-driving car over your teen? According to a new survey from Nationwide, four in 10 parents say they would trust an autonomous vehicle over their teen behind the wheel in certain situations.

These findings come ahead of Driving Awareness Month, which kicks off in April. But the statistic is less about parents doubting their kids’ driving skills and more about the dangers posed by other drivers on the road.

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The survey found that driving in America is becoming less predictable and more stressful as phone use, aggression and reckless driving continue to rise. Nearly nine in 10 drivers say phone use behind the wheel has increased in the past year, along with similar increases in aggressive and reckless driving. As a result, 40% of drivers say they experience stress while driving, and more than two-thirds frequently witness road rage.

With a variety of dangers fueling concerns about teen driver safety, anxiety has become widespread among families with young drivers. Ninety-one percent of parents say they are at least somewhat anxious about their teen’s driving, and nearly half, 49%, say driving is stressful for their teen.

“Driving no longer feels as predictable or routine as it once did,” said Mark McGhiey, Commercial Risk Management Leader at Nationwide. “Many describe a road environment with more distractions, more tension and less trust in the people around them. These conditions are particularly concerning for company drivers as many worry about the threat of accidents, injuries and the ripple effects on future employment opportunities.”