Wawa recalls select beverages over possible undeclared milk allergen

Wawa has issued a recall for several of its drink products due to a possible undeclared milk allergen.

The affected beverages include 16-ounce cans and pints of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade, and Wawa Fruit Punch, all produced by the Wawa Beverage Company. These products were sold in a limited number of Wawa stores, including locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

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According to Wawa, the recalled products have been removed from shelves and disposed of by impacted stores.

Officials warn that people with milk allergies could face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these drinks.

The specific products affected and sold in Virginia include:

Wawa Iced Tea Lemon in 16-ounce pint bottles UPC: 726191018425 Code date: May 15, 2026 (printed on top of bottle) Sold at 123 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Wawa Fruit Punch in 16-ounce pint bottles UPC: 726191018432 Code date: May 19, 2026 (printed on top of bottle) Sold at 53 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia



For a full list of affected Wawa store locations and product images, customers are encouraged to visit the company’s website: Product Recalls

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.