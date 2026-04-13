Consumer Reports: Steps to prep your grill for the summer

If you haven’t fired up your grill since last summer, now’s the time to give it some attention.

If you haven’t fired up your grill since last summer, now’s the time to give it some attention. Consumer Reports says a little maintenance before grilling season can help your grill run better, last longer, and, most importantly, stay safe to use.

After a long winter, grills can take a beating. Consumer Reports grill expert Paul Hope says maintenance isn’t just about appearances. It can help prevent bigger problems down the line. Issues like faulty igniters, leaking gas lines, or clogged burners are often fixable, but they can become serious hazards if ignored.

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A good place to start is checking for gas leaks. With the propane tank connected and the valve open, spray the gas line with a mixture of water and dish soap. If you see bubbles forming, that’s a sign of a leak, and the gas line should be replaced before using the grill.

Another often-overlooked issue is debris inside the grill, including spider webs that can build up over the winter. Hope warns that if webs are present, lighting the grill could cause them to ignite, creating a potential safety risk.

Once everything looks clear, fire up the grill and take a look at the burners. Even, blue flames are a good sign. Yellow or uneven flames usually mean the burner is clogged. After turning off the gas and letting the grill cool, you can try clearing the burner holes with something small like a toothpick. If that doesn’t solve the problem, replacing the burners may be necessary.

The igniter is another key component to check. If it’s slow to click, doesn’t click at all, or fails to light the grill, Consumer Reports says it should be replaced right away. A faulty igniter can allow gas to build up, increasing the risk of a sudden flare-up when ignition finally occurs.

If repairs start to pile up or you notice major issues, like a rusted firebox, Consumer Reports says it may be time to replace the grill altogether. While many parts can be repaired, structural problems can compromise both performance and safety.

For those in the market for a new grill, Consumer Reports highlights models that perform well in testing and earn high marks from owners. One standout is the Napoleon Rogue PRO 425 SIB RP4 Gas Grill, which scored highly for performance and owner satisfaction.