Healthwatch: How our diet can help us age gracefully

It’s no secret that many of us hope to age gracefully.

And while some of it is out of our control, there are things we can do to help, such as keeping a healthy diet and prioritizing protein.

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“One of the biggest things that happens as people get older is that they really are not eating as much protein as they should be. You need protein. Those amino acids are the building blocks to allow your body to repair the usual wear and tear that occurs daily from regular use. And we’re not just talking about muscles, but also your skin, your gut, all your tissues,” said Ronan Factora, MD, who specializes in geriatric medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Factora said as we get older, our muscles tend to shrink – which can put us at risk for osteoporosis, accidental falls, and other injuries.

So, what kind of protein should we eat?

There are all kinds of options including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, Greek yogurt, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Dr. Factora said aside from prioritizing protein, you may want to consider following the MIND diet or Mediterranean diet.

Both have been shown to help improve brain health.

“Those are all diets that have high amounts of antioxidants. They have good cholesterol, good fat to help promote brain health overall, and they also avoid certain types of food that are more pro-inflammatory, like red meats,” he explained.

Dr. Factora said exercise is just as important as we age.

He recommends regularly moving and incorporating resistance training and weight training into your routine, if possible.