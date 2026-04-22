Healthwatch: How gardening can boost your health

Looking to celebrate Earth Day today?

Gardening is a simple thing you can do to help both the planet and your health.

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“There are many benefits to gardening. First of all, it gets you outdoors. Secondly, it’s really good exercise. Third, you get your hands in the dirt, and you get to see the flowers, herbs and vegetables you’ve planted grow,” said Deborah Benzil, MD, a neurosurgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

As Dr. Benzil explained, gardening is a good full-body workout that can support bone health and may help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

It may also help keep the mind sharp and lower the risk of dementia.

Gardening is a great way to soak up the sun and get some vitamin D as well – just don’t forget the sunscreen.

And the best news? It’s something people of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

But if you’re just getting started, Dr. Benzil said it’s important to take precautions.

“Remember, it’s exercise, so prepare for it and don’t overdo it. After you’re done, take a good stretch. Then look forward to the smell of the herbs, the taste of the vegetables and the beauty of the flowers,” Dr. Benzil said.

If you get any aches or pains, Dr. Benzil said it’s best to take a break and follow up with your doctor if it persists.