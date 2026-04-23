Healthwatch: Why you should toss old medications

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 25, and it’s a good reminder to check if you have any expired medications.

“Certain medications can actually increase potency over time, and conversely, there are some medications that lose almost all of their potency, so check the expiration date,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Vyas said it’s best to keep your medication in its original bottle, so you can easily see the expiration date.

If the date’s not visible, look for any discoloration or changes – but Dr. Vyas said it’s always best to err on the side of caution if you’re unsure.

When getting rid of medications, you want to drop them off at a designated drug take-back location.

If you can’t access those for some reason, you can remove the medication from its original container, mix it with something unappealing like coffee grounds, seal it in a bag and throw it in the trash.

Dr. Vyas added that it’s not just expired prescription medications you want to get rid of.

“We may think certain medications, such as cough syrups and others we get over-the-counter, are completely harmless,” Dr. Vyas said. “But if they’ve been opened and sitting around for a long period of time, they can actually harbor bacteria, and that can be quite dangerous to ingest.”

Along with expired meds, Dr. Vyas said it’s also important to throw out any unused medications to prevent others from taking them.