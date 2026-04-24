Healthwatch: How trivia can improve your mood

If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends this weekend, how about playing a game of trivia?

It can be a great mood booster and offers other benefits too.

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“Playing trivia is like a workout to your brain. It helps to strengthen your memory, sharpen your focus and boost your mental health. Each time you answer a question correctly, it taps directly into the memory center of the brain and creates a release of dopamine, that feel-good chemical in the brain. This is why you may feel a rush when you get an answer correct,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said playing trivia can also foster a social connection; it creates laugher, discussion, competition and teamwork.

Not to mention it can improve your self-esteem.

You may feel more confident after answering a question correctly.

She said there are all kinds of ways to do trivia.

You could play with friends at home or at a local bar.

There are even apps available on your phone.

But what if you’re not the best with trivia?

Dr. Albers said that’s okay, you can still reap many of the same benefits.

“Play trivia to engage your brain and to connect with others, not just to win. When you shift your mindset to focusing on the experience, not just the outcome, it helps to maximize the benefits of mental health and to increase your enjoyment of the game,” she said.

Dr. Albers said another option is to help make the questions.

Then you get to pick a topic you like and you can learn more about it as well.