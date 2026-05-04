Healthwatch: Tips to spot skin cancer early

Today marks Melanoma Monday, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the deadliest form of skin cancer.

But if caught early, it has a 99% cure rate.

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“The longer a melanoma has to grow, the harder it is to treat. During this time, it has a greater chance of spreading throughout the body or metastasizing,” said Jennifer Lucas, MD, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic.

While those with fair skin and a history of melanoma are at an increased risk, anyone can develop the disease.

That’s why Dr. Lucas said it’s important to establish care with a dermatologist and flag any spots that are uneven, have irregular borders or vary in color.

A spot that’s bigger than the tip of a pencil eraser or evolving in some way also raises concern.

Along with your skin, check your nails for any dark streaks or changes.

Dr. Lucas recommends monthly self-checks as well as taking proactive steps to help protect yourself from skin cancer.

“You want to remember your sunscreen. Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine. In the morning, just like you brush your teeth, put that sunscreen on. It doesn’t matter if it’s cloudy or sunny – all of that exposure is going to put you at risk,” Dr. Lucas said.

In addition to sunscreen, Dr. Lucas said sun-protective clothing, hats and sunglasses can help.