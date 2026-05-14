Healthwatch: How food can help boost your energy

If you tend to lack energy during the day, you may want to take a look at your eating habits.

They can play a big role in how you feel.

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“One of the biggest things that people forget is that you need to fuel your body. You need to eat consistently throughout the day. Our bodies do their best when they’re being fed. So, make sure that you’re not going for long periods of time, three or four hours, between a meal or a snack,” said Beth Czerwony, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Czerwony said what you eat matters just as much.

It’s best to stick with whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, chicken and fish.

She also recommends having a mixture of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats in your diet.

She explains that carbohydrates will help give you fuel, while the protein will slow down how fast it’s released – giving you steady energy.

The fat also keeps the hunger cues at bay.

“You want to make sure that if you’re having any type of carbohydrate, that it’s a whole grain, higher fiber option. You want to avoid any quick fixes. It’s going to raise your blood sugar quickly and then crash it down. So, make sure that it is the best nutritious value that you can find,” she said.

As for foods to avoid, Czerwony said anything that’s ultra-processed and high in sugar.

The same goes for sweetened beverages.

The energy boost is going to be short-lived, and you could wind up feeling even more tired.