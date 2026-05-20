Money Matters: Deepfake removal law takes effect, Google search bar revamped, Schlitz bids farewell

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From digital privacy to a big update to Google’s search bar and a beer brand’s farewell, we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

New law requires quick removal of non-consensual intimate images

A new federal law aimed at combating deepfakes and non-consensual intimate images takes effect today.

The “Take It Down” Act requires online platforms to remove reported content, whether real or AI-generated, within 48 hours.

Platforms that fail to comply could face fines and other penalties.

The Federal Trade Commission will oversee enforcement and has already put platforms on notice about the new requirements.

Google rolls out major AI-powered search update

Google is launching a big update to its search bar, powered by its Gemini 3.5 Flash model.

The redesign allows for more complex, conversational searches and lets users create commands to track topics over time, such as an athlete’s merchandise drop or a musician’s tour dates.

Users can also build custom “mini apps,” like personalized fitness trackers.

The new search bar will be gradually introduced in the Chrome browser and Google app.

Schlitz beer to brew final batch after 177 years

It’s last call for Schlitz Beer, ending a 177-year run.

Brand owner Pabst announced that one final batch will be brewed this weekend by Wisconsin Brewing Company, using a recipe that dates back to 1948.

The farewell batch will be available for pre-order starting Saturday and in stores on June 27.

Schlitz nearly disappeared in 1981 before Pabst revived it in 2008, but the brand never regained its former popularity, leading to its retirement this week.

Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.