Healthwatch: Why sleep is important for brain health

A good night’s sleep does more than leave you feeling well-rested.

Sleep experts say it helps your brain work at its best both now and as you age.

“It’s critically important that we sleep to restore every cell in every organ of our body, including the brain. We have plenty of data to support how our brain, mood and psychiatric function decline in the absence of chronically good sleep,” explained Nancy Foldvary, DO, a sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

In the short term, Dr. Foldvary said poor sleep can leave you feeling irritable and make it harder to think clearly or focus on daily tasks.

If being sleep deprived becomes a habit, it can impact memory and make problem-solving more difficult.

Over time, not getting enough rest may contribute to more serious health conditions, like Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, habits like avoiding your phone before bed and waking up at the same time each morning can help.

However, Dr. Foldvary said it’s important to know when to seek additional support for sleep struggles.

“Having trouble sleeping for a few nights is not going to be problematic,” Dr. Foldvary said. “But if those few nights turn into a few weeks and then a few months, it’s time to talk to your doctor.”

Dr. Foldvary said an underlying sleep disorder could be contributing to the problem, and getting diagnosed can help lead to an effective treatment plan.