Healthwatch: How summer heat can impact migraines

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.

If you suffer from migraines, you probably know there are certain triggers, like the smell of a strong perfume or drinking too much caffeine.

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But did you know the weather can also play a role?

“It tends to be three things. The first: any extreme weather. Extreme cold or extreme heat tends to be a factor for higher frequency of migraines or migraine occurrence altogether,” explained Emad Estemalik, MD, headache and migraine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Estemalik said the second weather related cause is the sudden change in barometric pressure.

For example, when the temperature drops quickly.

The third is the arrival of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

He said unlike some migraine triggers, which are easily modifiable, the weather is unpredictable.

And because of that, it’s important to always be prepared.

“Always have your rescue or abortive medication on you because the earlier in a migraine phase where you take your rescue medication, the more likely you’re going to prevent the migraine from occurring,” said Dr. Estemalik.

He also reminds people who suffer from migraines to drink plenty of water this summer.

Dehydration can trigger migraines, too.