Healthwatch: Avoiding carcinogens while grilling this summer

If you’re planning to grill for the Fourth of July or really any time this summer, it’s important to be careful of carcinogens.

“When you grill meats, there are certain chemicals that can be released that have potential to be a carcinogen, which means it can lead to cancer growth or increased risk for cancer,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

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Zumpano said while carcinogens can be a concern with grilling meats, there are steps you can take to help reduce your risk of exposure.

For example, skip processed meats.

She explains that processed meats, such as hot dogs, sausages and bacon, are considered a class one carcinogen.

And when you grill them, that risk of exposure increases even more.

Instead, she recommends choosing leaner meats like chicken breast, turkey breast, lean ground beef and select grade steaks.

Another tip is to reduce the amount of grilling time.

“The longer that meat is exposed to the flame, the more chances we have to create some of those carcinogen effects. So, if you can precook some of the meat, like boil it a little bit, and then finish it off on the grill, that will help. If you cut the meat into smaller pieces, and do maybe a meat and veggie skewer, that’ll help because you’re exposing it to the flame at a shorter time frame,” she said.

Zumpano said marinating your meat before grilling can be helpful too.

She suggests making your own marinade at home since it’s often easier, cheaper and gives you more control over the ingredients.

Store-bought brands may contain high amounts of sugar and sodium.