Credit card skimmers are on the rise: Here are tips to protect yourself

When filling up at the pump or using an ATM, watch out for credit card skimmers. AARP is warning of a surge in skimming devices and said they can sometimes be hard to spot at first glance.

Criminals typically attach skimmers directly over legitimate card slots or splice them into internal wiring to secretly record financial data, according to AARP. Common targets include ATMs, unattended retail checkout lines and card terminals in busy tourist spots.

Recommended Videos

The next time you fill your tank or use a card terminal:

Inspect the machine for loose, bent, crooked or scratched components

Pull firmly on the card slot or wiggle the keypad before inserting your card

If anything feels loose or altered, do not use it and alert an employee immediately

Tap-to-pay options and digital wallets are another way to stay safe. Credit cards also offer stronger fraud protections than debit cards.

If your card has been skimmed, immediately freeze or cancel the card through your bank’s mobile app or by calling their customer support. Next, be sure to report the unauthorized charges to your bank to dispute them and file a police report with local authorities.