Healthwatch: Keeping kids safe at water parks

Taking the kids to a water park this summer?

Experts say there are several things parents should keep in mind.

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“Water parks are interesting because you have to think about both the risks in and out of the water,” said Genon Wicina, MD, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Outside the water, Dr. Wicina said parents should consider having kids wear water shoes.

This helps prevent falls and adds a layer of protection from any unclean surfaces.

Before getting in the water, remind kids not to swallow it and to try to keep it out of their eyes.

Dr. Wicina also recommends showering before and after swimming to help limit exposure to germs.

It’s important to remember to take breaks as well.

“Kids get tired, but they’ll just keep playing anyway. They’ll also get dehydrated,” Dr. Wicina said. “With that in mind, have them get out every now and then to drink some water, reapply sunscreen and relax.”

As always, Dr. Wicina said drowning is a major risk for kids around any body of water.

She encourages prioritizing swim lessons and making sure someone is always actively watching children in the water, in addition to a certified lifeguard.