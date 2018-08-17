22-month old dies, mother in jail

LYNCHBURG - A 22-month old is dead and her mother is is in jail.

On August 11, officers responded to the Lynchburg General Hospital for an injured child who had been brought there by her mother. Based on initial findings, members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded and began to look into the events that preceded the child's arrival at the hospital. Due to the extent of her injuries, the 22-month-old child was then transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA for further treatment.

Based on the preliminary investigation and the extent of the child's injuries, a detective sought charges on the child's mother for Felony Child Abuse.

Fantasia Ashante Lane, a 20-year-old resident of Lynchburg, was arrested and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where she was held without bond.

On Thursday, the 22-month-old child died from her injuries.

Additional charges are now pending in this case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Tucker at (434)455-6116. You may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org , or by using the P3 app on your mobile device.

