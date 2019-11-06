Alexis: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Alexis is a very friendly and active young lady. The 13-year old is easy to get along with and enjoys the company of nearly everyone she meets. She likes to give frequent hugs and smiles to show her affection for others and feels protective of her loved ones. Alexis is making friends at school and has a good time there during the day. She enjoys going to church and participating in church events.

Making picture scrapbooks is Alexis’ creative outlet, and she likes to write when she is upset as a way to calm down and process her feelings. Alexis likes to eat out in the community or help prepare meals at home, but pizza is definitely her favorite food!

Alexis knows how to advocate for herself and has begun to enjoy taking pride in her appearance. She has six siblings that she loves very much, and wants to maintain communication with.

If you have questions about Alexis or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

