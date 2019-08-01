Back to School changes parents need to know about

ROANOKE, Va. - The first day of school is Wednesday, August 7 for many districts including Appomottox, Carroll, Grayson, and Nelson counties and Martinsville city.

Getting back into the swing of a routine can be hard this time of year.

Virginia changed the age for getting a Tdap booster shot. Here's an explanation from the Roanoke City Schools website:

In April 2018, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) changed the minimum recommended age for tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis (Tdap) adolescent booster vaccines from 10 to 11 years.

As a result, a routine adolescent booster dose of Tdap should not be administered to students younger than 11 years of age. To align with current ACIP recommendations, the 2019 General Assembly passed HB 2215 that changes the grade in which students receive Tdap vaccine from sixth to seventh grade. Students who received a Tdap immunization at age ten will not need another Tdap vaccine to enter seventh grade. This legislation becomes effective July 1, 2019

Dr. Ryan Fulton is a Pediatrician at Carilion Children's says the change is a minor one, but means you don't have to rush out to get the vaccine anymore.

He says establishing a routine is important and you should start a week or two before school starts.

