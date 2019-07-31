Big Latch On coming up, promotes breastfeeding

ROANOKE - There's an event for families coming up this weekend. The third annual Big Latch On promotes breastfeeding.

There's an event in Salem, but It's also happening around the globe.

"It exists everywhere but it looks different. it may look different from one family to another whether it's nursing directly or pumping milk and providing it via a bottle. We want to show that to the community so that there's a support and understanding of what it looks like," said Julie Satterwhite, the event organizer.

The event is free at the Salem Red Sox stadium this Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. and is hosted by B.R.E.A.S.T. Roanoke.

There will be food, kids activities and vendors.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton will be the emcee.

