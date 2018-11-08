Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center's legal fees

ROANOKE, Va. - A local business is fighting to help a local nonprofit. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is struggling to pay for attorneys fees in its legal battle against a neighboring landowner.

As 10 News has reported, landowners Stan Seymour and wife Jane Seymour, Adrian Maver and Blaine Creasy are suing the center and the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors over a special use permit for a new building to help rescue and rehabilitate raptors.

The second lawsuit was filed this week.

After months of legal battles, executive director Sabrina Garvin said the nonprofit is struggling to care for injured wildlife and pay for attorneys fees.

Buffalo Wild Wings at Tanglewood Mall is holding a fundraiser November 19 for the center. On that night, 15 percent of its food profits made between 5 p.m and 9 p.m. will go to the center.

“I want to be clear that our goal is not to face off against anyone, but instead to support a great and necessary organization in the community, “ said Blake Powell, general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, on Facebook.

Powell's Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

