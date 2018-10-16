What you need to know about Virginia's 6th District House race

Midterm elections will be held nationwide for all 435 districts that make up the U.S. House of Representatives.

One of those elections is for Virginia's 6th Congressional District. This district contains Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, as well as parts of Bedford and Roanoke counties. The cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Springwood, Staunton and Waynesboro are also in the district.

Currently, that seat is held by Bob Goodlatte, a Republican, who was first elected to office in 1992. Last November, Goodlatte announced he would not seek re-election.

That opened the race on both sides of the political spectrum.

On the ballot will be Democrat Jennifer Lewis and Republican Ben Cline.

A newcomer to running for political office, Lewis describes herself as a “bold progressive” and has spent her life fighting for causes as a mental health worker and grassroots organizer. She has been one of the leaders behind the anti-pipeline movement in Augusta County.

She grew up on a small farm and says her background working on fixing problems prepares her for a seat in Congress.

She wants to get money out of politics. She's said she's not taking any special interest money or money from corporations for her campaign. She believes more people in America are asking their politicians to go this route.

“I think the tide is changing,” she said. “It resonates with people.”

She said she will she will represent the people of the 6th District and not simply follow the leaders of the Democratic Party.

Cline, an attorney from Rockbridge, has represented the Lexington area in Virginia’s General Assembly since 2002 and says his 16 years in Richmond show he stands up for conservative values.

“I'm the conservative with a record of success down in Richmond fighting the fights on behalf of the people of the 6th District,” he said.

He believes many parts of the political system are broken and wants to make sure the government is working for the people it governs. He says he will take to Washington the values of the 6th District: faith, family, community and hard work.

Cline says his voting record in Richmond shows that he deviates from the views of the Republican Party if he feels they don’t align with his district’s. Specifically, the issue of transparency -- like recording votes in subcommittees in the Virginia General Assembly -- is something he's fought for against the leaders of his party.

Candidates' stance on various issues:

Tariffs

The two candidates disagree about the Trump administration’s moves to raise tariffs.

Cline wants to lower tariffs overall but agrees with the Trump administration’s decisions because he thinks America should confront nations he feels have unfair trade practices with the U.S.

“I support free-trade policies. I want to see the lowest possible tariffs across the board,” he said.

He supports President Trump’s decision to lower tariffs through negotiations.

“That's a different approach than I would take but I'm hopeful that at the end of the day we end up with lower tariffs across the board. I think that's something that everybody wants no matter where you stand on how we get there,” he said.

Lewis does not approve of the Trump administration's decision to increase tariffs.

“He's not consulting with the experts,” she said. “These tariffs are definitely going to impact the farmers of our district. They're growing soybeans. They're growing corn. Those are the tariffs that are going to be directly impacting our farmers,” she said.

Additionally, she hopes farmers can have more diversity in their crops, which is why she supports the legalization of hemp and marijuana farming.

Pipelines

Lewis has been a strong pipeline opponent since the announcement of the Virginia projects. Cline supports projects like pipelines that bolster America’s energy infrastructure.

Lewis spent years opposing Virginia pipeline projects at the grassroots level. She is the president and founder of Friends of Augusta, an anti-pipeline group, and she’s an elected member of the Headwater Soil and Water Conservation Board.

She said the pipelines' threat to water quality and the use of eminent domain to take people's property are the main issues she has with the projects.

She thinks the pipelines will not benefit the communities through which they pass. She believes the projects ultimately will not have the approval needed for the companies to finish them.

Cline said he supports projects that bring down energy prices for families.

“I'm a supporter of American energy independence so I'm an 'all of the above' energy policy guy,” he said.

He said he’s a strong supporter of private property rights and would consider legislation at the federal level that would guarantee that eminent domain would only be used if it would be necessary for the government to provide an essential service.

He said the pipeline projects need to be completed safely and believes that there should be more public input in the federal agency approval process.

Evaluating Rep. Bob Goodlatte

Cline praised Goodlatte's service and how he responded to constituents. He said, with his time in the General Assembly, he has more experience than Goodlatte did when the representative first took office in 1993.

Lewis said if elected, her time in office would be a change from Goodlatte’s.

"Overall I'm very disappointed in Congressman Bob Goodlatte," she said.

She said she will do a better job of talking with constituents.

We'll continue to update this page to include both candidates' views about more key issues.

