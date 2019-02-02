Lawmakers react to Gov. Northam's refusal to resign

Reaction is pouring in from Gov. Ralph Northam's press conference on Saturday, in which he refused to resign as govenor of Virginia in spite of a photo released from his medical school yearbook page in 1984 and showed people in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Tom Perez, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, in a statement

"I spoke with Governor Northam this morning. His past actions are completely antithetical to everything the Democratic Party stands for. Virginians and people across the country deserve better from their leaders, and it is clear that Ralph Northam has lost their trust and his ability to govern. The Democratic Party believes that diversity is our greatest strength and that hatred and racism have no place in our democracy. And we will never hesitate to hold accountable people who violate those values, regardless of their party affiliation. It's time for Ralph Northam to step aside and let Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax serve Virginians as their next Governor. Justin is a dedicated public servant who is committed to building a brighter future for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, in a statement

"We amplify our call for the Governor to resign. As we stated, yesteday we met with the Governor, look him in the eye and expressed our deep sense of betrayal, pain and disappointment. During our meeting, both the members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and Gov. Northam were direct and honest with each other. In light of his public admission and apology for his decision to appear in the phoot, he has irrevocably lost the faith and trust of the people he was elected to serve. Changing his public story today now casts further doubt on his ability to regain that trust. At a critical juncture in this legislative session, we need to focus on the important work of governing. We cannot continue this work with Gov. Northam at the helm. The damage that has been done by these revelations is irreparable. Our confidence in his ability to govern for the over eight million Virginiians has been eviscerated. Another moment should not pass before we hear Gov. Northam do the honorable thing and resign."

Joint statement from Rep. Gerry Connolly and Rep. Don Beyer

My statement with @RepDonBeyer calling on Governor Northam to resign. pic.twitter.com/mFQ2ytpkvl — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) February 2, 2019

Our call for Ralph Northam's resignation stands. His self-serving statements did nothing to rectify his past indiscretions. His stance on life and his racist past are inexcusable. Like we said yesterday, Governor Northam has lost the moral authority to govern our Commonwealth. — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) February 2, 2019

