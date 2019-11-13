Blacksburg passes scooter regulations

Blacksburg Town Council unanimously agreed to place regulations on the electric scooters that descended on the Virginia Tech scooters in September.

These regulations ban the scooters from being in downtown Blacksburg and they are required to follow the same speed limits as cars.

The town is also implementing a 15 mph limit for scooters and skateboards on off-street bike paths, such as the Huckleberry Trail.

The council also passed regulations for future scooter services.

Companies who want to launch scooters in Blacksburg must first get a permit and they will need to have geofencing in place for certain parts of town to keep scooters off streets and highways.

Any scooters in violation of the ordinance will be removed.