Botetourt County authorities search for bank robbery suspect

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Botetourt County nearly two weeks ago.

According to deputies, a man walked into the Carter Bank and Trust in Botetourt County on Nov. 7 around 4:30 p.m., showed a gun and demanded money.

Authorities say the man then left the area in an Infiniti G35 silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies believe the driver of the getaway car was a woman with dark hair.

The suspect is described as a slightly heavy-set man between the ages of 30 and 40 who is between 5′8″ and 6″ tall. He possibly has a small tattoo under each eye.

Authorities say the suspects are both considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.