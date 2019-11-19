Authorities return to scene of alleged murder in Franklin County during search for Michael Brown
SWAT, other law enforcement were on scene
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Federal and local law enforcement were back on the scene Tuesday where a man was murdered in Franklin County on Nov. 9.
The accused suspect, 22-year-old Michael Brown, has been on the run for 10 days.
The intense manhunt is still underway.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.
