50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

50ºF

Local

Authorities return to scene of alleged murder in Franklin County during search for Michael Brown

SWAT, other law enforcement were on scene

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Franklin County, Michael Brown, Manhunt

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Federal and local law enforcement were back on the scene Tuesday where a man was murdered in Franklin County on Nov. 9.

The accused suspect, 22-year-old Michael Brown, has been on the run for 10 days.

The intense manhunt is still underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.