Illuminights getting final touches, still on track for Black Friday opening

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The final touches are being put on a new holiday light show in Roanoke County.

Illuminights is scheduled to open at Explore Park next week.

On Wednesday, trees were wrapped with lights and displays were installed.

There will be 500,000 lights, holiday music and snow machines in the trees during the 26-day event.

“We continue to add to the displays. Every day here, a few more lights go up at the park," Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Director Scott Ramsburg said. "We’ll be working right down to the end to make sure it all goes off without a hitch.”

