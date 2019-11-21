ROANOKE, VA. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for feedback before possible changes come to Route 460.

VDOT posted an online survey to receive public input on a planning study to consider potential safety and operational improvements along a five-mile section of Route 460 (Orange/Challenger Avenue). The survey closes on Dec. 1.

The portion of Route 460 is located in Roanoke and Roanoke County between Williamson Road (Route 11) and Route 220 Alternate (Cloverdale Road).

The study is intended to help transportation planners develop concepts for future, low-cost projects that can help improve safety and traffic flow and improve safety on this portion of Route 460. This section of Route 460 in the study area averages more than 40,000 vehicles per day and experiences significant congestion during weekday peak commute times.

Potential improvements could include constructing innovative intersections, optimizing signal operations, installing pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures, and improving transit operations.

More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website.