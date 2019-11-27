BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old Big Island man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 5:40 p.m., on Route 652, a mile east of Route 752, Woodrow Franklin Gibson was driving a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 eastbound when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

Gibson was wearing a seat belt and police said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.