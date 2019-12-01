BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – According to the Bedford Fire Department, a car was trapped after it crashed into a tree around 11 p.m. Saturday along the 8000 block of Big Island Highway in Bedford County.

Crews removed the roof of the car to get the person inside of it out. Medics treated the person on scene.

The fire department says they were then taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Check back for more updates.