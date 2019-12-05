Volunteer Roanoke EMS crew needs donations to save lives

ROANOKE, Va. – The only all-volunteer EMS crew in Roanoke needs the community’s help to save lives.

Roanoke Emergency Medical Services is raising money to replace its ambulance heart monitor, which will cost about $40,000 to $50,000.

The volunteers work closely with other paid city EMS crews and are sometimes the first on the scene to rescue people.

That’s why they said they are relying on the community’s help in order to keep making a difference.

“We’ve been in business since 1928 and to stay in business we have to have these donations,” said Kenneth Harper, the President & CEO of Roanoke Emergency Medical Services Board of Directors. “It’s like any volunteer organization: without the donations, we will not be able to stay in business."

If you’d like to donate contact Roanoke Emergency Medical Services directly.

540-344-6256

www.roanokeems.org