Police respond to a stabbing incident in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Shpherd Street in South Boston for a call of a stabbing on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday night.

According to officers, a 23-year-old male was found on the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for Malicious Wounding and Assault and Battery against 42-year-old Jessie Ray Bowers of South Boston.

Police are currently seeking whereabouts of Bowers.