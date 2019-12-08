Police respond to a stabbing incident in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Shpherd Street in South Boston for a call of a stabbing on Saturday.
The incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday night.
According to officers, a 23-year-old male was found on the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Warrants have been obtained for Malicious Wounding and Assault and Battery against 42-year-old Jessie Ray Bowers of South Boston.
Police are currently seeking whereabouts of Bowers.
