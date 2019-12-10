Ed Lynch: Public support will need to sway toward Democrats in order to remove President

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch said Tuesday it’s a surprise Democrats did not include a bribery charge in their announcement of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Lynch thinks that the abuse of power charge is the most likely to get passed by the House and lead to a discussion in the Senate. He said that, in a potential Senate vote, public support for the president’s removal will have to increase to convince Republican senators to vote against him.

“Abuse of power is a vague-enough charge that it’s going to be relatively easy for the president’s supporters to argue that he may have gone slightly over the line but not enough over the line to merit removal from office," Lynch said.

Public opinion polls show Americans are basically split over whether they believe the president should be removed from office, and some data shows support for impeachment has not increased since the start of the Congressional hearings.

Lynch said a key for Democrats will be to convince Senate Republicans that the fate of the GOP is not linked to the fate of Donald Trump.